China declares lockdown in Wuhan on Thursday due to coronavirus outbreak — TV

BEIJING, January 22. /TASS/. China will declare a temporary lockdown of Wuhan (the capital of Hubei province), banning the residents from leaving the city due to an outbreak of pneumonia caused by new deadly coronavirus denoted 2019-nCoV, China Central Television said on Wednesday.

The services of public transport, flights at the airport and at train stations will be suspended in the city, the television added.

"Starting at 10.00 a.m. local time on January 23, the services of public transport, subway, ferries and intercity routes will be provisionally suspended in the city of Wuhan. City residents are advised against leaving the city without special reasons. Flights from the airports and outgoing trains will be suspended. Their resumption will be announced later," says a statement released by an emergency center for the control and treatment of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus.

On Wednesday night, China’s People’s Daily reported 473 cases of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV across the country. On Wednesday morning, China’s National Health Commission confirmed 440 cases and nine deaths from the infection. About 1,400 Chinese nationals, who were identified as having been in close contact with those who had the virus, have been isolated under medical observation. The authorities say that most cases of infection (375 people) were confirmed in Wuhan, but more cases were also registered in other 12 regions of the country.

One-off cases of infection have also been reported in Japan, South Korea and Thailand.

Novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of earlier unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan in central China. On January 7, Chinese specialists denoted the virus causing the disease as coronavirus 2019-nCoV. All cases of the suspected pneumonia were lab tested. As a result, infecting agents of such diseases as flu, bird flu, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) were excluded from the list of possible pathogens.

The World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines reveal that contracting the coronavirus is accompanied by the following symptoms - cold, cough, sore throat and chest congestion. Patients can also experience headaches and fever that can last up to a few days. People with low immune system, children and seniors are the high-risk group. They exhibit symptoms similar to those of pneumonia and bronchitis.