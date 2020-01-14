Economic ties top agenda of meeting in Russia’s upper house — Iran’s ambassador

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The development of economic cooperation and ties between the Russian and Iranian parliaments were the top-priority issues at a meeting with Deputy Speaker of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Ilyas Umakhanov, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said on Tuesday.

"We had a very good meeting today," the diplomat commented. "We had a fruitful discussion of inter-regional cooperation between our countries and summed up what was done in this area."

"We talked about ways of cultivating economic ties, exchanging visits between the parliaments and using international parliamentary platforms to ensure that our relations at this level can develop as well," the ambassador added.

At the beginning of the meeting, Jalali pointed to substantial progress in relations between Moscow and Tehran in the political, security and defense spheres. However, trade and economic cooperation leaves a lot to be desired, he added.