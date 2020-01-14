Germany, France, UK determined to help resolve conflict between US and Iran

BERLIN, January 14. /TASS/. Germany, France and the United Kingdom have reaffirmed their commitment to diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis between the United States and Iran, the three European countries’ foreign ministers said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

"We have also undertaken and supported diplomatic efforts, such as France’s initiative, to deescalate tensions and to bring Iran and the US to the negotiating table for a comprehensive negotiated solution," the ministers noted. "The E3 remain fully committed to this diplomatic effort and intend to resume it as soon as conditions allow."

Relations between Iran and the United States and Iran exacerbated after the US launched a strike on Baghdad’s airport on January 3 killing General Qasem Soleimani, the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force. On January 8, Iran retaliated by launching missile strikes on two military facilities in Iraq used by the United States. According to the Pentagon’s spokesperson, Al-Asad Air Base and the airport of Erbil were targeted.