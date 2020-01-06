EU continues to recognize Juan Guaido as parliament Speaker, says statement

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. /TASS/. The EU authorities don’t recognize the results of the Sunday’s session of the Venezuelan National Assembly, where Luis Parra declared himself as Speaker, says a statement from Peter Stano, Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

"The events surrounding the scheduled election of the President of the National Assembly in Venezuela on Sunday were marked by serious irregularities and acts against the democratic and constitutional functioning of the National Assembly," the statement said.

"Its President, Juan Guaid·, was prevented to hold the session, several opposition lawmakers were not allowed to enter the National Assembly and the access of the press to the building was also blocked," the statement stressed.

"As a consequence, the EU continues to recognise Juan Guaid· as the legitimate President of the National Assembly until the conditions for a proper voting session can be assured," Peter Stano said in his statement.

Earlier, Luis Parra, who is Guaido’s political rival, declared himself head of the chamber. Part of the opposition rejected his oath of office, saying the session had no necessary quorum. Guaido himself accused the country’s authorities of preventing parliamentarians from entering the building of the National Assembly. In a tweet, the legislative body dubbed the developments as a parliamentary coup. President Nicolas Maduro backed Luis Parra as Speaker.

The political crisis in Venezuela exacerbated on January 23, 2019, when Juan Guaido, Venezuelan opposition leader and parliament speaker, whose appointment to that position had been cancelled by the country’s Supreme Court, declared himself interim president at a rally in the country’s capital of Caracas. Several countries, including the United States, most of the EU states, Lima Group members (excluding Mexico), Australia, Albania, Georgia and Israel, as well as the Organization of American States, recognized him as president.

Incumbent President of the country Nicolas Maduro, in turn, blasted the move as a coup staged by Washington and said he was severing diplomatic ties with the US. In contrast, Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Iran, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Syria and Turkey voiced support for Maduro.