Trump claims Iran’s Soleimani should have been ‘taken out many years ago’

WASHINGTON, January 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has stated on Friday that Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a US strike in the area of the Baghdad airport earlier, should have been "taken out many years ago."

"While Iran will never be able to properly admit it, Soleimani was both hated and feared within the country. They are not nearly as saddened as the leaders will let the outside world believe. He should have been taken out many years ago!" Trump wrote on Twitter, adding that Soleimani "was directly and indirectly responsible for the death of millions of people."

"General Qassem Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more...but got caught!" Trump wrote.

Earlier on Friday, Trump stated on Twitter: "Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!"

The Pentagon earlier confirmed that a missile strike near the Baghdad airport killed the head of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani. The operation was carried out at the direction of US President Donald Trump, the statement said.

According to the Pentagon, the strike was defensive, since it was aimed at protecting US troops in Iraq and other countries. Washington blamed Soleimani for allegedly approving a rally outside the US Embassy in Baghdad earlier this week. The US Congress was not informed about the upcoming missile strike, which killed the Iranian commander, said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.