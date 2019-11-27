Bolivia appoints ambassador to US for first time since 2008

BUENOS AIRES, November 27. /TASS/. Bolivia's interim government has appointed an ambassador to the United States for the first time since 2008, the Bolivian Foreign Ministry said on its official Twitter account on Tuesday.

"Foreign Minister Karen Longaric has appointed Walter Oscar Serrate as new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the US," the foreign ministry said.

The foreign ministry noted that Serrate previously served as Bolivia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Organization.

In 2008, Bolivia's former president Evo Morales has declared the US ambassador in La Paz as persona non grate, accusing him of financing opposition and supporting protests. Soon after that, the US Administration of then-president George W. Bush placed Bolivia on a counter-narcotics blacklist.

The presidential election in Bolivia was held on October 20. According to the Supreme Electoral Court, incumbent President Evo Morales won in the first round. His main competitor, Carlos Mesa, said that he does not recognize Morales' victory in the first round. After the results of the election were announced, large-scale protests and strikes started across the country.

On November 10, Morales announced his resignation and characterized the situation in the country as a coup. He was earlier asked to leave his post by the country's armed forces, opposition and labor unions. Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera and several ministers and parliament members resigned as well.

The Mexican authorities granted political asylum to Morales. Morales arrived in Mexico on November 12. Later on that day, Bolivian Senator Jeanine Anez declared herself as interim president.