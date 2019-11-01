Ukrainian army live-fires Buk, S-300 missile systems in drills near Russian borders

KIEV, November 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military announced the successful start of live-fire drills with anti-aircraft missile systems in the southern Kherson Region, due to which the air and sea space was closed in the adjacent areas of the Black Sea, Ukraine’s Air Force Command reported on its Facebook on Friday.

"During the practical phase of the final tactical drills with the units of anti-aircraft missile troops running at the Yagorlyk state range, the combat teams have already performed more than twenty launches of surface-to-air missiles of various ranges," the Command said in a statement.

The Ukrainian military announced that all the practice targets had been destroyed during the firings.

Ukraine’s military earlier announced that tactical drills with a live-fire exercise would be held with units of Buk-M1 and S-300PT anti-aircraft missile systems at the Ukrainian army’s Yagorlyk state testing ground from October 31 to November 4 along with the final test-launches of missiles of S-300PT, S-300PS and S-300V1 surface-to-air missile systems and the trials of the S-125-2D1 air defense missile system.

The Ukrainian military issued corresponding alert notices last week about closing the air and sea space in the area of the live-fire exercise with surface-to-air missile systems in the Kherson Region bordering on Russia’s Crimea.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said on Wednesday that any military maneuvers near the Russian borders, including the current drills announced by Kiev, caused concern.