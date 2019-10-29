Russia, Iran and Turkey will continue working on destroying terrorism in Syria — Lavrov

GENEVA, October 29. /TASS/. Russia, Iran and Turkey will continue working with all Syrian sides to stabilize the situation on the ground and destroy terrorists, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday after talks in the Astana format with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif.

"The statement confirms our full adherence to Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity. We also confirm our course on eliminating terrorism in all its forms in this country," Lavrov said.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee was formed in accordance with the resolution adopted in January 2018 by the Congress of Syrian National Dialogue in Sochi. The Committee will include 150 people (50 delegates each from the government, opposition and civil society organizations). Each group will appoint 15 experts to participate in sessions of the "draft commission" which will be held behind closed doors in Geneva. The first session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee will be held on October 30.