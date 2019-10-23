Putin invites CAR leader to draw up list of promising joint projects

SOCHI, October 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with the President of the Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadera suggested forming a list of promising bilateral projects and searching for operators that might agree to implement them.

"I suggest forming and exchanging lists of promising joint projects that might be implemented. On the basis of this document we will be able to look for economic operators," Putin said.

The Russian leader pointed out that Russian companies were interested in projects in the Central African Republic and promised assistance in strengthening mutually beneficial economic ties. About bilateral trading and economic relations Putin said that "a great deal is still to be done and there are good prospects." In particular, he mentioned agriculture, energy and supplies of industrial equipment.

"We should give thought to how better tap the economic potential of our countries," Putin said.