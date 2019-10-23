Turkey revisits plans to set up observation posts in Syria — TV

It was noted that the Turkish side would carry out assessment of these plans in the coming days in terms of the necessity to deploy these posts. The reconsideration is linked to the agreements reached between Ankara and Moscow on Tuesday regarding the future of Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring.

Besides, TV sources reported that since a pause in the operation ended at 22:00 on October 22, no terrorist elements have been discovered in the area of the operation. Ankara regards the Syrian Kurdish armed units as terrorist ones.

At a meeting in Sochi on October 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan adopted a memorandum on joint actions to settle the situation in the north-east of Syria. According to the document, the Russian military police and the Syrian servicemen are deployed to the regions bordering the zone of the Turkish operation in Syria starting from the noon of October 23. The Kurdish units were given 150 hours to pull back 30 km from the Turkish border, after which the Russian and Turkish servicemen will start joint patrols.