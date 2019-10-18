Ukraine protests against Russian humanitarian assistance to Donbass

KIEV, October 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has sent a note of protest to Russia over the delivery of another humanitarian aid shipment to Donbass, the ministry’s spokesperson Yekaterina Zelenko said on Twitter on Friday.

She also accused Russia of violating the Minsk Agreements aimed at resolving the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

On Thursday, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s 87th humanitarian aid convoy arrived in Donetsk and Lugansk, delivering food kits for children.

Russia has been providing humanitarian aid to residents of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR, LPR) since August 2014. About 80,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid have been delivered to Donbass so far.