Erdogan says Turkey will not abandon operation in Syria

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Monday that Ankara does not plan to back down from offensive in Syria despite the reaction of the international community, Reuters informed.

"We are determined to continue the operation until the end, without paying attention to threats. We will absolutely finish the job we started. Our battle will continue until ultimate victory is achieved," the Turkish leader said during a visit to Baku.