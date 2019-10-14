Erdogan says Turkey will not abandon operation in Syria

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Monday that Ankara does not plan to back down from offensive in Syria despite the reaction of the international community, Reuters informed.
"We are determined to continue the operation until the end, without paying attention to threats. We will absolutely finish the job we started. Our battle will continue until ultimate victory is achieved," the Turkish leader said during a visit to Baku.
According to Reuters, Erdogan also criticized the EU and the Arab League for their statements condemning the Turkish operation.
On October 9, Turkey announced the launch of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, which began with airstrikes on Kurdish positions. The operation’s goal is to create a buffer zone along the Turkish border, where, according to Ankara, Syrian refugees residing in Turkey could return. SANA slammed the operation as aggression. The international community condemned Ankara’s actions. The United Kingdom, Germany and France requested a meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the situation.