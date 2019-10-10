Turkish troops continue to advance in Syria — defense ministry

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The Turkish troops continue to advance into the Syrian territory east of the Euphrates River following the start of the Peace Spring military operation, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Our heroic servicemen, who are taking part in the Peace Spring operation, continue to advance east of the Euphrates River," the ministry said in a Twitter post.

On Wednesday, Ankara launched a new military operation in northern Syria dubbed Peace Spring, which began with airstrikes on positions of Kurdish units. The objective is to create a buffer zone in northern Syria where up to 3 million Syrians refugees could return, Ankara believes. Syria’s SANA news agency branded the operation as aggression. Following these developments, France, Germany, the UK, Belgium and Poland called for a UN Security Council closed-door meeting on Syria, which will be held on Thursday.