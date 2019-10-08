Turkish artillery shells Kurdish positions in Syria’s Raqqa

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The artillery of the Turkish armed forces on Monday night shelled positions of Kurdish armed groups, members of the anti-government Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) alliance, in the north of Syria’s Raqqa governorate, Syria’s Sham FM radio station reported.

According to the radio station’s sources, the shelling targeted Kurdish positions east of the city of Tell Abyad. No information about deaths or casualties is available so far.

Earlier in the day, the aircraft of the Turkish Air Force carried out an airstrike on a Kurdish command center in the city of Al-Malikiyah in Syria’s northeasternmost Al-Hasakah Governorate, the Al Mayadeen TV channel reported

The Al Hadath TV station said air strikes also targeted a border zone between Syria and Iraq, near the Semalka border crossing. Two bridges were destroyed as a result.