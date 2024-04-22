Transport National Project funding estimated at over $109.2 bln by 2030

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Funding for the new National Project on transport infrastructure development is provisionally estimated at ten trillion rubles ($109.2 bln) by 2030, Russian Deputy Transport Minister Valentin Ivanov told reporters.

"More than ten trillion [rubles] by 2030," Ivanov said, responding to a question about financing for the new National Project. "The greater portion is railroad projects - 60%," the official said. When speaking about the deadline for approval of the final paper of the National Project, the deputy minister said that "it should be the third quarter of this year according to the development schedule."

The project will undergo adjustments further on as regards the financial framework and indicators, Ivanov added.