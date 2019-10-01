Putin urges EAEU countries to work consistently on removing trade barriers

YEREVAN, October 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to work systematically on removing barriers to mutual trade.

"Our union is facing new large-scale tasks. Thus, in our opinion, special attention should be paid to systematic work to remove barriers to trade in goods and services, and in various sectors of the market," he said at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

Another priority is to introduce a common regulation in the financial sphere. A concept for formation of a common EAEU financial market is intended for approval after the meeting, Putin said.

The document, according to Putin, will become a roadmap for the development and approval of universal rules for providing banking and insurance services, operations with securities. "Implementing the measures included in the roadmap will simplify the access of citizens of our countries to financial instruments, and make this market segment unified and transparent," he emphasized.

"The process of improving the Union’s legislation in the energy sector is also proceeding at a good pace. We expect that agreements on forming a single electric energy market will come into force in the near future," Putin continued.

According to him, a common electric power space should be formed simultaneously with the creation of the union markets for gas, oil, and oil products in 2025. First of all, it is necessary to complete the process of unification of the laws of the Member States in the field of gas supply and transportation.

The EAEU cooperation in the digital economy should also be further enhanced, Putin said. In particular, the speedy launch of the standardized job search system "Work Without Borders" serves common interests.