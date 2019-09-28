Day of first Constitutional Committee to be known after UN envoy meets Syrian top diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen will announce the date of the first Syrian Constitutional Committee’s meeting after talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem, the UN official told TASS on Saturday.

According to earlier reports, the event is likely to take place in Geneva, on October 29 or 30. When asked to comment on the possible date, Pedersen said the committee would most likely convene on one of these two days.

"I will discuss this with Foreign Minister Muallem tonight," he said. "And when I brief the Council on Monday, I will then give the date. But this is just sort of small practical detail that we need to fix," he said, answering to a TASS reporter’s question.

The diplomat also said that by the end of October, Astana format guarantor nations (Russia, Iran and Turkey) may hold talks in Geneva. However, Pedersen added that he may travel to Moscow if necessary.

"I have invited them to come to Geneva, but if there are issues I also need to discuss in Moscow, of course, I would be happy to go to Moscow," he said. "As you know, we have excellent relationship with Moscow, of course in particular with Deputy Foreign Minister [Sergei] Vershinin and this is also important for the work I’m planning to do in the future."

The decision to set up a constitutional committee was made during the Syrian National Dialogue Congress, held in the Russian resort of Sochi on January 30, 2018. According to the plan proposed by former UN Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, the committee is made up of 150 people, 50 delegates each to be fielded by Damascus, opposition and civil societies. Each group is also obliged to name 15 experts to take part in meetings held in Geneva behind closed doors.

On September 23, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced the establishment of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, thanking Russia, Iran and Turkey for their efforts in this area and adding that the first session of the committee will take place within the next few weeks.