UN Security Council rejects Russian-Chinese draft resolution on Syria’s Idlib

UN, September 19. /TASS/. The majority of UN Security Council states has voted against the draft resolution on regulation in Syria’s Idlib, offered by Russia and China, TASS reports.

"The project has been rejected," Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said in the role of UN Security Council chair in September. Nine countries voted against the draft resolution (the US, the UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Kuwait, Peru, Poland, the Dominican Republic). China and Russia voted in favor of the document, while C·te d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, South Africa and Indonesia abstained.

The Russian-Chinese draft resolution calls the UN to support the August 31 ceasefire in the Idlib de-escalation zone. Besides, the document stresses that the ceasefire cannot cover operations against the remaining terrorist groups active in Syria.

Nebenzya noted that "unlike the other document (initiated by Belgium, Germany and Kuwait and vetoed by Russia and China - TASS), [the Russian-Chinese resolution] is purely humanitarian, it does not contain politicized or controversial passages, it only offers to maintain the ceasefire, to carry on the fight against terrorists and to ensure humanitarian pathways into Idlib."

"The phase of armed confrontation in Syria is nearly over, the powers that are actually interested in political regulation have joint the process. We must support these focused efforts, instead of using humanitarian aspects with political aims," Nebenzya stated while presenting the Russian-Chinese document.