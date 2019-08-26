Japan to continue cooperation on North Korean denuclearization with Russia, China

TOKYO, August 26. /TASS/. Japan will continue cooperation with the global community, above all, Russia and China, aimed at securing the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters at a news conference on Monday.

"To achieve the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, we will continue close Japanese-American cooperation, trilateral cooperation between Japan, the US and South Korea as well as cooperation with the global community, primarily with Russia and China," he stressed.

Suga also noted that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump had agreed to cooperate closely on the issues of North Korea’s nuclear and missile program and Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea at Sunday’s talks in Biarritz, France, which is hosting the G7 summit.

The G7 summit kicked off amid reports of another missile launch by Pyongyang, which tested short-range ballistic missiles for the seventh time over the past six weeks on August 24. Later on, the Korean Central News Agency reported that the latest launching system had been tested this time.