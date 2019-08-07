Czech Republic rejects Russia’s extradition request for banker charged with fraud

PRAGUE, August 7. /TASS/. Czech Justice Minister Marie Benesova has rejected Russia’s request for the extradition of former Chairman of the Board of Interkommerts Bank Alexander Bugayevsky, Justice Ministry Spokesman Vladimir Repka told reporters on Wednesday.

"The minister has decided to reject a request for Bugayevsky’s extradition to Russia," he said. "Russia has been informed about it. The case is closed," Repka added.

Czech police arrested Bugayevsky in January 2018 based on an international arrest warrant issued by Russia. The Prague City Court and the Czech Republic’s Supreme Court did not rule out his extradition to Russia. However, according to the country’s laws, it is the justice minister that makes final decisions on extradition matters.

Before moving to the Czech Republic, Bugayevsky had stayed in Germany, Sweden and the Baltic countries. His political asylum request was approved by the Czech Interior Ministry. The former banker claims that the 3.9 bln rubles ($59.5 mln) fraud charges brought against him in Russia are politically motivated. Bugayevsky was arrested in absentia by a Russian court.