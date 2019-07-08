Israel, Saudi Arabia, US will continue exerting pressure on Iran, Russian expert says

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Pressure on Iran from Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United States will continue, a Russian expert said on Monday, commenting on the situation around the Iranian nuclear deal.

"Indeed, we can expect that unfair pressure on Teheran from the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia will continued," Marianna Bakonina of the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies told TASS. "[Israeli Foreign Minister] Israel Katz has warned that his country would deliver preemptive air strikes at Iranian nuclear facilities. US National Security Advizer John Bolton said that Iran was unlikely to have ever been implementing the agreement although the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] has been confirming Iran’s commitment to the document over all this time."

Anticipating further developments, Bakonina drew attention to the upcoming parliamentary elections in Iran in February 2020. "Now, power is held by reformists. Conservatives who have always been against the nuclear deal saying that Iran would have nothing from it, now have perfect trump cards," she noted. "Now they can tell the entire country: we have the deal but we have no benefits from it. It will be another factor not in favor of keeping the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions] in place."

According to the expert, despite the fact that Iran has surpassed the uranium enrichment limit, it is ready to return to the deal if the United Kingdom, France and Germany fulfil their commitments. "If the INSTEX mechanism [of settlements with Iran bypassing US sanctions] is operational and Iran can export oil and receive revenues, the Iranian side will get back to the deal," she explained. "If not, the Iranian side will scale down their commitments step by step. Iran is more interested in revenues from oil trade than in investments or technologies."

On July 8, the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that Iran had surpassed the 3.67% uranium enrichment limit envisioned by the Iranian nuclear deal. On July 1, it said that Iran had exceeded the 300kg limit of low-enriched uranium stockpiles. The IAEA Board of Governors will meet on July 10 to discuss the situation around the Iranian nuclear dossier. The meeting was requested by the United States’ mission to the Vienna-based international organizations, which insists the international community bring to responsibility the Iranian authorities following these steps.