Yemeni rebels attack Saudi airport using drones - TV

TASS, June 30. The Ansar Allah (Houthi movement) backers have attacked the airport of the city of Jizan in Saudi Arabia using drones, Al Masirah TV channel reported on Saturday.

According to its data, the air traffic was suspended at the airport. The Houthis said that military facilities and hangars located at the airport’s site had been targeted by the strikes. The Saudi Al Arabiya TV channel reports that the Saudi coalition confirmed the attack, saying that its forces managed to intercept and down of the Houthi-launched drones, which targeted the Jizan airport. No attack-related damage has been reported yet.

On June 12, the Houthi forces launched a missile strike on the Saudi airport in the city of Abha. The missile exploded in the arrival zone, 26 people were injured. On June 14, Ansar Allah backers attacked Abha using drones, however, the Saudi anti-missile defense and the Air Forces managed to intercept five drones.

The armed confrontation between government forces and Ansar Allah groups has been ongoing in Yemen since August 2014, reaching the most active phase in March 2015 after the Saudi-led coalition invaded the country.