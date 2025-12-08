Russian gymnast Melnikova nominated for AIPS 'Athlete of Year'

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. /TASS/. The International Sports Press Association (AIPS) has included Russian Olympic and world champion in artistic gymnastics Angelina Melnikova in the list of nominees for its Athlete of the Year Award, AIPS press service announced on Monday.

In all, 52 people have been nominated for AIPS Best Athlete of the Year. The voting will continue until December 29.

Melnikova, 25, is the 2021 Olympic Champion in the team event in artistic gymnastics in addition to her two bronze and one silver Olympic medals.

The Russian is the world champion in the all-around competition (2021, 2025) and in the vault event (2025). Boasting fourteen Olympic and world medals in total, Melnikova is officially the third-most decorated Russian gymnast of all time.