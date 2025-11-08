Russian Begim wins silver at Trampoline World Cup in double minitramp

MADRID, November 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Galina Begim has won silver at the World Trampoline Championships in the double minitramp discipline in Pamplona, Spain.

Begim scored 26,400 points. The first place was taken by Spaniard Melania Rodriguez (26.700 points). Kirsty Way from Great Britain became the third (26,100).

Begim is 23 years old, she is a multiple champion of Russia and the winner of the 2021 European Championships in the double minitramp.

Russians compete in the World Cup in a neutral status. The Pamplona tournament will end on November 9.