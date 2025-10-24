Russian gymnast Melnikova packs silver at 2025 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

JAKARTA, October 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Angelina Melnikova won silver on Friday in the women’s uneven bars competition at the 2025 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta.

The judges awarded Melnikova 14,500 points for her performance. The gold went to Algeria’s Kaylia Nemour (15.566 points) and the bronze to Yang Fanyuwei from China (14,500 points).

This is Melnikova’s third medal at the world championship in Jakarta, as on Thursday she won the gold in women’s individual all-around competition and earlier in the day another gold medal in vault competition.

Melnikova, 25, is now a three-time world champion, with four silver and three bronze medals also earned at the world championships. At the European Championships between 2016 and 2021, she has collected a total of 12 medals, four gold, four silver and four bronze.

At the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, she secured the gold in the team event, and bronze medals in the individual all-around and floor exercises. During her Olympic debut at the 2016 Summer Games in Brazil, she earned a silver medal in the team event.

The 2025 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships is taking place at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta, Indonesia between October 19 and 25. Russian athletes are participating in the championship under a neutral status due to restrictions previously imposed over the country’s special military operation in Ukraine.

This is the Russian artistic gymnasts’ first appearance in four years at international tournaments since they last took part in the 2021 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Kitakyushu, Japan.