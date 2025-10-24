Mirra Andreeva fails to qualify for Final WTA tournament

TOKYO, October 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Mirra Andreeva has failed to qualify for the Final tournament of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), losing the last ticket there to the representative of Kazakhstan Yelena Rybakina.

Rybakina, who was the last to keep her chances of beating Andreeva in the championship race, reached the semifinals of the Tokyo tournament thanks to her victory over Canadian Victoria Mboko (6:3, 7:6 (7:4)).

The tennis player from Kazakhstan scored 4,350 points in the season. Andreeva, who scored 4,319 points in 2025 and finished ninth in the championship race, will be the first reserve in case she refuses to participate in the competition or one of its participants is injured. Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus), Iga Swiantek (Poland), Jasmine Paolini (Italy), Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova, Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys (all from the US) also qualified for the Final WTA tournament.

Andreeva will compete in the doubles of the Final WTA tournament. In the competition, she will take part in a duet with her compatriot Diana Schnaider. Veronika Kudermetova, who will compete with Belgian Elise Mertens, will also play in the doubles tournament.

The final WTA tournament is held on the hard surface from November 1-8 in Saudi Arabia. Its prize fund stands at $15.5 million. The eight tennis players who scored the most points during the season take part in the singles competition. Gauff won the Final WTA tournament last year.

Of the Russian tennis players, only Maria Sharapova won the competition beating America’s Serena Williams in the final match of the 2004 tournament 4:6, 6:2, 6:4. The record holder for the most titles is Martina Navratilova, who has won the trophy eight times.