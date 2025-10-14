Israeli Gymnastics Federation says disappointed with World Championship ban

TEL AVIV, October 14. /TASS/. The Israeli Gymnastics Federation (IGF) is very disappointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) ruling prohibiting its delegation from taking part in the the World Championship, it said.

"We are deeply disappointed and concerned about recent decisions that may negatively affect the future of all our delegations and sports in general. We continue to fight, hoping to achieve justice, but unfortunately, we will no longer be able to travel to the upcoming World Cup," it said in a statement.

Earlier, Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Legal, Human Rights, Immigration and Correction Yusril Ihza Mahendra said that Israelis would not receive visas to participate in the tournament to be held in Jakarta from October 19 to 25.

The CAS rejected two Israeli requests to take urgent measures.