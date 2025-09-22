French striker Ousmane Dembele wins prestigious football award Ballon d’Or

PARIS, September 23. /TASS/. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football club and French national team’s forward Ousmane Dembele has been awarded the 2025 Men's Ballon d'Or.

The 69th edition of the Ballon d'Or awards ceremony took place at Theater du Chatelet in the French capital of Paris on the night of 22 September. Presented annually by France Football since 1956, the Ballon d'Or is the most prestigious accolade a footballer can receive in recognition of outstanding achievements and exceptional talent.

Playing for PSG last season, Dembele, 28, led his club to win the French championship, the French Cup and the UEFA Champions League. He was named the best player of the season in the tournament.

The UEFA (the Union of European Football Associations) said in a statement: "The 28-year-old was named ahead of Lamine Yamal and Paris club-mate Vitinha to complete a memorable campaign."

"Dembele was named UEFA Champions League Player of the Season as Paris claimed the title for the first time. He also played a key role in a domestic double, ending 2024/25 with an incredible haul of 37 goals and 15 assists," the statement reads.

This is Dembele’s first Ballon d’Or award, while superstar Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi owns a record eight Ballon d'Or awards and a record six European Golden Shoes.