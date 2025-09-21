Russian figure skater Gumennik qualifies for 2026 Olympics

BEIJING, September 21. /TASS/. Russian figure skater Petr Gumennik has secured a spot at the 2026 Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Gumennik placed first with a total of 262.82 points, earning 93.80 in the short program and 169.02 in the free skate, winning both segments. South Korea’s Kim Hyun-gyeom finished second with 226.60 points, and Mexico’s Donovan Carrillo took third with 222.36 points. Athletes needed to place in the top five to qualify for the Olympics.

Gumennik, 23, is a silver and bronze medalist at the Russian Championships and a two-time winner of the Russian Grand Prix Finals. He is the third Russian athlete to qualify for the Games, following figure skater Adeliia Petrosian and ski mountaineer Nikita Filippov.

The 2026 Winter Olympics will take place on February 6-22.