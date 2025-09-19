IOC confirms Russians, Belarussians will not participate in Olympic team events

ROME, September 19. /TASS/. Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be eligible to participate in team events at the 2026 Winter Olympics, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) press service reported.

"Teams of athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport will not be considered," the IOC press service said.

Earlier, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) approved the groups for the men's and women's tournaments at the 2026 Olympics, and Russian teams were not included. The IIHF stressed that the final decision would be made by the IOC.