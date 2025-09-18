Kremlin says issue of Russian athletes being banned from Olympics needs to be resolved

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The situation with the suspension of Russian athletes from the Olympic Games must be resolved, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Match TV, commenting on the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision not to suspend Israel from international competitions.

"We are against the politicization of sports. The situation with our Olympic athletes and the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) needs to be resolved," the spokesman said in response to a question on the matter.

Earlier, the IOC stated that Israel complies with the Olympic Charter; therefore, the country's athletes will not be suspended from international competitions.

After the start of the conflict in Ukraine in 2022, the IOC suspended Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in international competitions. Later, the IOC recommended allowing them to participate in tournaments under neutral status in individual disciplines only.