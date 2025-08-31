Russian tennis star Medvedev thanks his French coach for `amazing years’ together

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev described as amazing his years under French coach Gilles Cervara.

Earlier, Cervara announced an end to his collaboration with Medvedev.

"Amazing 8-10 years together, 20 titles, world number 1 but most importantly a lot of fun moments and memories that will stay with us forever. I am grateful to you for guiding me through all these years," Medvedev wrote in an English-language post on Instagram (banned in Russia, owned by the Meta corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia).

Medvedev, 29, has emerged champion at 20 ATP tournaments under Cervara’s guidance. In 2020, he won the ATP Finals. He also won the 2021 US Open. The Russian tennis player spent 16 weeks at number one in the world rankings in 2022.

In the opening round of the Grand Slam tournament in the United States last Sunday, the 13th-seeded Medvedev was knocked-out by unseeded Benjamin Bonzi from France. He will drop out of the ATP Top 15 for the first time since 2019.