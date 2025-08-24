Shnaider defeats Alexandrova in WTA tournament final, wins first trophy in season

MEXICO CITY, August 24. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Diana Shnaider has defeated her fellow countrywoman Ekaterina Alexandrova in the WTA tournament final in Mexico’s Monterrey.

The match ended with a score of 6:3, 4:6, 6:4 in favor of Schneider who won her first trophy this season.

Shnaider, 21, is currently ranked 22th in the WTA Rankings. She now has five WTA titles to her name. Her best result in Grand Slams was advancing to Round 4 of the 2024 US Open.

Alexandrova, 30, is ranked 14th in the WTA Rankings. She has five career WTA tournament titles. Her best career finish in Grand Slams was at the Wimbledon tournament in 2023, when she reached the fourth round. She is also the winner of the 2021 Billie Jean King Cup.