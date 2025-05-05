Brazilian footballer Marquinhos says feeling well in Moscow playing for Spartak FC

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Brazilian midfielder Jose Marcos Costa Martins, who currently plays for the Russian Premier League (RPL) Spartak Moscow football club and is known as Marquinhos, told TASS on Monday that he feels both physically and mentally well playing for the club in the Russian capital.

"How do I feel myself being in Moscow, how did I adapt? I feel myself good both physically and mentally," the Brazilian footballer said adding that "my whole family is here is well."

"I hope that we will be victorious bringing joy to many of our fans," he added.

Marquinhos, who is 25 years old, joined Spartak Moscow football club in August 2024 and already booked two goals, nine assists in his 33-match appearances for the legendary club.

Spartak Moscow FC was founded 101 years ago. It has won 12 USSR championships and ten Russian championships. The team and its players have been decorated with copious awards.

Russia’s football ban

The International Association Football Federation (FIFA) announced on February 28, 2022 that the Russian national team and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from taking part in FIFA tournaments.

In turn, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) made a similar decision in regard to the Russian national football team’s participation in UEFA tournaments.

Both FIFA and UEFA cited Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as grounds for their respective bans on Russian teams’ participation in competitions.