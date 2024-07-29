Polish archbishop slams Olympics opening ceremony for mocking Christianity

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The opening ceremony at the Olympic Games was a slap in the face to the more than one billion Christians around the globe, Metropolitan Archbishop of Krakow Marek Jedraszewski said.

"Over one billion Christians living in the world were insulted," Radio Zet quoted him as saying. According to the Roman Catholic prelate, some scenes demonstrated during the ceremony were "the pinnacle of aggression, lacking any respect and tolerance."

"How could this be presented as an Olympic message on the global scale? How could this message to the world come from France?" he stressed and recalled the words of the late Pope John Paul II (1978-2005) who said that Europe had lost its way, its "Christian heritage."

The Olympics opening ceremony, which took place on July 26, featured a provocative parody of Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper." In addition, the event was marked by some other mishaps: the Olympic flag near the Eiffel Tower was hung upside down, and athletes from South Korea were introduced as athletes from North Korea.

Parts of the ceremony that were widely circulated on social networks stirred debates both in Russia and abroad. Thus, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban slammed the ceremony for showing the lack of culture and public morals in the West. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS that "there were some absolutely disgusting moments" during the ceremony and said it was a shame that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had approved it.