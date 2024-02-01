Valieva learned about her positive doping test on February 6, 2022 — newspaper

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Russian figure skater Kamila Valieve learned that her doping test returned positive on February 6, the day of the short program of the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing, The Times newspaper reported.

"Not until February 6, 2022, was Valieva even notified of the positive test, by which time the figure skating program in Beijing was under way. She was due to compete in the team event that Russia would go on to win the following day," the newspaper wrote.

On January 29, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled to disqualify Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva for four years for violating anti-doping rules starting on December 25, 2021. "All competitive results of Ms. Valieva from December 25, 2021 are disqualified, with all the resulting consequences," the CAS press service said in a statement.

The International Skating Union (ISU) decided on Tuesday to strip Russia of its gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing in the team figure skating event by taking away some of the team’s previously earned points and subsequently awarding it the bronze medal.

The world’s governing skating body ruled on Tuesday to hold back 20 out of 74 points earned by Russian figure skaters in the team event after Valieva’s suspension, thereby putting Russia in 3rd place with 54 points, Team USA in 1st place (65 points) and Japan in second (63 points).

The International Testing Agency announced on February 11, 2022, that Valieva’s doping sample, collected on December 25, 2021 during the Russian Figure Skating Championships in St. Petersburg, returned a positive result for a banned substance, trimetazidine. This triggered the postponement of the awards ceremony for the 2022 Olympic team competition, won by Russia.