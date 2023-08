MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The fight between Russia’s US-born mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Jeff Monson and former UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) champion Oleg Taktarov held under MMA rules in Moscow has ended in a draw by a majority of referee votes.

Monson, 52, has a record of 61 wins, 27 defeats and two draws. The athlete was granted Russian citizenship in 2018.

Taktarov, 55, has a record of 17 wins, five defeats and two draws.