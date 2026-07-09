China ready to continue cooperation with Russia on panda protection — Chinese MFA

BEIJING, July 9. /TASS/. Beijing is ready to continue cooperating with Moscow on protecting giant pandas, other endangered species, and biodiversity, a written response from the Office of the Spokesperson of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to a TASS inquiry regarding the future of Katyusha, the panda born in Moscow, stated.

"In Russia, Chinese giant pandas have received a warm welcome and affection from the public, helping strengthen mutual understanding and friendship between the peoples of the two countries," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said. The ministry also noted that China is ready to work with international partners, including Russia, to continue joint efforts to protect giant pandas and other endangered species.

Earlier, Moscow Zoo Director Svetlana Akulova reported that the zoo is in talks with Chinese partners in order to keep Katyusha in Moscow. According to her, under current agreements, giant panda cubs born outside China may stay abroad for up to four years.