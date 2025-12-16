TASS, Xinhua to team up on series of stories to mark 70th anniversary of their relations

BEIJING, December 16. /TASS/. Russian and Chinese state news agencies TASS and Xinhua will do a series of joint features in 2026 in honor of the 70th anniversary of partnership relations between the two organizations.

The corresponding memorandum was signed on the sidelines of the sixth Russia-China Media Forum.

The document was signed by TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov and Xinhua Director General Fu Hua. According to the agreement, the stories will be produced in Russia and China, including border regions of the countries. The parties intend to nail down what exactly the stories will be about and who will write them during detailed consultations in the first quarter of 2026.

According to the memorandum, the project is aimed at strengthening traditional friendship and developing professional exchange between the official state news agencies of Russia and China. The document has come into force upon signing and will be in effect for a year.

On December 16, the sixth Russia-China Media Forum, titled "Building A New Future of Russian-Chinese Media Cooperation: Consensus and Actions," opened in Beijing. The event is organized by TASS and Xinhua. The forum is attended by heads of the leading media organizations of the two countries, including Channel One, All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, RT, People’s Daily and China Media Group.