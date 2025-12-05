Almost 81% of Russians trust Putin — pollster

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. The level of public confidence in President Vladimir Putin increased by 1.6 percentage points over the week, reaching 80.8%, a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) shows.

The study polled 1,600 adult Russians between November 24 and 30.

"A total of 80.8% of survey participants responded positively to the question about trusting Putin (a rise of 1.6 percentage points), while the president's performance approval rating increased by 1.5 percentage points to 76.9%," the center’s report notes.

The Russian government's performance is approved by 47.8% of respondents (an increase of 0.2 percentage points), while the work of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is approved by 50.1% of respondents (up 0.3 percentage points). Trust in Mishustin stands at 60.2% (a rise of 0.7 percentage points).

Respondents also expressed their attitude towards the heads of parliamentary parties. Thus, 32.6% trust the Chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, Gennady Zyuganov (an increase of 1.1 percentage points), 30.2% trust the leader of the Just Russia For Truth party, Sergey Mironov (a rise of 0.3 percentage points), 23.5% trust the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, Leonid Slutsky (up 1.6 percentage points), and 9% trust the chairman of the New People party, Alexey Nechayev (a decrease of 1.3 percentage points).

Support for the United Russia party stands at 34.1% (a rise of 0.6 percentage points), the Communist Party at 9.5% (a drop of 0.5 percentage points), the Liberal Democratic Party at 10.5% (an increase of 0.3 percentage points), the Just Russia For Truth party at 5.1% (up 0.8 percentage points), and the New People party at 8.4% (a slight increase of 0.1 percentage points).

