Putin trusted by 77% of Russians — poll

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. The level of public confidence in President Vladimir Putin stands at 77%, while 78% of respondents believe he is performing well, a survey conducted by the Public Opinion Foundation shows.

The study polled 1,500 adult Russians between November 28 and 30.

"As many as 77% of Russians (up 1 percentage point from last week) stated they trust Vladimir Putin. A majority of the population (78% - an increase of 1 percentage point) also believe he is performing his duties as head of state effectively," the social service’s report notes.

The Russian government’s performance was approved by 51% of respondents (a decrease of 1 percentage point), while 53% of participants (a drop of 3 percentage points) gave a positive assessment of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s work.

Support for the United Russia party stood at 41% (up 1 percentage point), the Communist Party at 9% (up 1 percentage point), the Liberal Democratic Party at 10% (unchanged), the Just Russia For Truth party at 4% (unchanged), and the New People party at 4% (unchanged).