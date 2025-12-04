World supports Russia, CIS in fight against glorification of Nazism — Russian senator

ST. PETERSBURG, December 4. /TASS/. Russia and CIS member states continue to fight against the glorification of Nazism, and the majority of the international community supports these efforts, with some exceptions, Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev said at the plenary session of the international conference titled The Great Patriotic War in the Collective Memory of the Peoples of the Commonwealth: Toward the 80th Anniversary of Victory.

"The resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism, co-developed by the CIS states, traditionally gets support from the international community. These are steps that we are taking together in the international arena to protect the memory of our grandfathers and fathers, to prevent their heroic deeds from being forgotten and desecrated and to prevent the destruction of monuments to soldiers-liberators," the senator noted.

However, according to Kosachev, there are forces interested in "rehabilitating war criminals and their accomplices." "As it will help develop a more convenient version of the past, presenting certain countries and peoples in a different, more favorable light, even if it contradicts historical facts," the senator said.

He pointed out that "as a result, generations are growing up who do not know who fought against whom in World War II, who bore the brunt of that war and who made a decisive contribution to the overall victory, and who acted as collaborators and bears equal responsibility with the Nazis for civilian casualties."

The conference takes place on December 4-5 at the Tauride Palace in St. Petersburg. The aim of the conference in the year declared by the Council of Heads of State of the CIS as the Year of the 80th Anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War - the Year of Peace and Unity in the Fight Against Nazism is to review the results of coordinated events and activities in different countries around the world to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory, as well as to discuss how today’s youth perceive the events of the Great Patriotic War.