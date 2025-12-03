Commemorative FSMTC exhibition opens at Russian House in New Delhi before Putin visit

NEW DELHI, December 3. /TASS/. An exhibition of photographs and samples of Russian military equipment and weapons, dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) and timed to coincide with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India, has opened at the Russian House in New Delhi, a TASS correspondent reported.

"The exhibition takes on special significance on the eve of the Russian-Indian summit, which will take place in New Delhi in the coming days. The exposition provides every resident of India, Russia’s friendly strategic partner, with the opportunity to personally witness the activities of Russia’s FSMTC. This is a truly unique opportunity," FSMTC Director Dmitry Shugaev noted at the grand opening ceremony.

"We are pleased that the exhibition, timed to the FSMTC anniversary and dedicated to long-standing Russian-Indian cooperation in the military-technical sphere, has opened at the Russian House. I am confident it will generate great interest among the Indian audience," Director of the Russian House in Mumbai Yelena Remizova stated. She recalled that an exhibition by Rosoboronexport and the FSMTC titled ‘Weapons of Victory’ has also been organized at the Russian House and is visited by dozens of people daily.

Reflecting dynamics of Russia-India partnership

Over a hundred guests, including diplomats, military experts, journalists and students, gathered for the ceremonial opening of the exhibition marking the anniversary of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation. A documentary film about the FSMTC was also screened on the sidelines of the event. "The exhibition and the film presented today by the Russian House in New Delhi made a truly strong impression, showcasing the dynamically developing Russian-Indian partnership. They vividly and accessibly conveyed the entire history of the long-standing friendship between the two countries," military expert Rajnish Kumar told TASS. He expressed confidence that the exhibition "will remain in the consciousness of the younger generation for a long time."

"For over six decades, the Indian army has been using Russian military equipment, with all three divisions relying on weapons and systems created with Russia’s involvement. The FSMTC exhibition reflects this journey, showing the development of India-Russia cooperation in the defense sphere," another official, Krishna Mishra, told TASS.

On December 1, 2000, a presidential decree established the Committee of the Russian Federation for Military-Technical Cooperation with Foreign States within the government, subordinate to the Ministry of Defense. On March 9, 2004, it was transformed into the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation. On December 1, 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his greetings to the staff and veterans of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation on its 25th anniversary, noting the service’s weighty contribution to ensuring security and promotion of the country’s national interests.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to India on December 4-5. New Delhi will host the 23rd Russian-Indian summit.