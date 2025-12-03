Russian court adds two years to US citizen Robert Gilman's prison sentence

VORONEZH, October 7. /TASS/. The Central District Court of Voronezh has ruled to add two years to US citizen Robert Gilman's eight-year prison sentence as a punishment for fighting penitentiary officials, Gilman’s lawyer Irina Brazhnikova told TASS.

"He was sentenced to two more years, added to his eight years, which makes ten in total. <...> No, we will not be filing an appeal. He has another criminal case, another incident, but that will be considered separately," she stated.

The court found that Gilman, while serving time for a previous sentence at Penal Correctional Institution-2 of the Federal Penitentiary Service, resisted the orders of a prison official, throwing hands at him. Gilman also struck an investigator several times during questioning. Later, while in pretrial detention, he physically assaulted an inspector.

A new criminal case was initiated against Gilman under part 2 of Article 321 of the Russian Criminal Code (disruptive activities at institutions ensuring isolation from society) and part 4 of Article 296 (threats or violent actions in connection with the administration of justice or preliminary investigation). On April 23, the case was submitted to the Central District Court of Voronezh. The first hearing was scheduled for May 20 but was postponed as Gilman was not brought to court.