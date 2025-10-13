FSB prevents terrorist attack against high-ranking Defense Ministry official in Moscow

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officers have foiled a terrorist attack in Moscow targeting a high-ranking Russian Defense Ministry official that was allegedly being organized under the direction of Ukrainian special services, the FSB press service told TASS.

According to the agency, four suspects connected to the plot have been detained, including a native of a Central Asian country.

"The FSB has prevented a sabotage and terrorist act against one of the senior officers of the Russian Defense Ministry, organized by Ukrainian special services in coordination with leaders of the international terrorist organization Islamic State (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia)," the press service said.

The attack was reportedly planned to be carried out "by a publicly dangerous method" in one of Moscow’s densely populated districts. Experts estimate that the power of the improvised explosive device (IED) assembled by the suspects could have created a continuous damage zone extending up to 70 meters. As a result of the operation, three Russian nationals accused of concealing traces of the planned crime and a Central Asian native identified as the direct perpetrator were detained in Moscow, the FSB reported.

According to the service, the plan developed by Ukrainian special agencies envisioned the perpetrator’s death during the attack. Investigators say the alleged bomber was recruited by Saidakbar Gulomov, born in 1979, a member of the Islamic State wanted by both Russian and Uzbek law enforcement agencies.

"On instructions from Ukrainian handlers, S. Gulomov remotely directed the perpetrator’s actions from Ukraine and several Western European countries using multiple foreign messaging applications," the press service said. He allegedly provided the attacker with funds, information about the target, and materials for assembling explosive devices, which were illegally smuggled into Russia by Ukrainian special services using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

According to the FSB, Gulomov was also involved in the killing of Lieutenant General Kirillov, commander of the Russian Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Defense Troops - an operation the FSB asserts was orchestrated by Ukrainian military intelligence. The service stated that this case "once again demonstrates the close coordination between the Kiev regime and international terrorist organizations."

The detained Russian nationals reportedly had prior involvement with Ukrainian call centers, providing technical support for subscriber terminals, SIM boxes, and GSM gateways used to facilitate communication between agents and coordinate fraudulent and other illicit activities inside Russia.

Following the disruption of the plot, the FSB’s investigative department opened a criminal case under Part 1 of Article 30 and Part 2 of Article 205 (preparation for a terrorist act), as well as Part 4 of Article 222.1 (illegal trafficking of explosives or explosive devices) of the Russian Criminal Code.