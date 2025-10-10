MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Three more minors from Russia have been added to the Ukrainian Mirotvorets (or Peacekeeper) extremist website database, according to data from the portal seen by TASS.

The entries are Ivan I., 14, Vyacheslav M., 15, and Dmitry I., 16. The website's authors accuse the teenagers of "deliberately violating the state border" and attempting to undermine the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

This is not the first time that Mirotvorets has doxed Russian children, ranging in age from 2 to 17 years. In 2021, young writer Faina Savenkova from the Lugansk People’s Republic, who was 12 years old at the time, was added to the database. The site’s administrators claimed that the girl was "participating in anti-Ukrainian propaganda events." For her part, Savenkova noted that "publishing children’s personal data on such sites is a violation of children’s rights."

The Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights earlier noted that these facts are a clear violation of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child by Ukraine. The Council already addressed UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk with a request to take steps to remove children’s information from Ukraine’s Mirotvorets extremist resource.

The infamous Mirotvorets website was launched in 2014 to identify individuals allegedly posing a threat to Ukraine’s national security and publish their personal data. Over the years, it has collected the personal information of journalists, artists, and politicians who visited Crimea and Donbass or drew criticism from the site’s administrators for other reasons.