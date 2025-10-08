MELITOPOL, October 8. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is attempting to implement a coordinated plan to "degrade the security systems" of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) by systematically striking fuel tanks for backup generators, the external power supply, and the plant's fire department, ZNPP Communications Director Yevgenia Yashina told TASS.

"Logically speaking, the hypothesis of a coordinated plan for the sequential degradation of the plant's safety systems is well-founded. However, it is difficult to say what the terrorists are actually doing other than creating constant security threats. I would like to believe that they still see the red lines of nuclear safety," she said.

On September 16, the Ukrainian armed forces struck near the fuel depots for the station's backup generators, which activate when the external power supply is completely lost. Then, on September 23, Ukrainian shelling damaged the plant’s last high-voltage 330 kW power supply line, known as Ferrosplavnaya-1, which was damaged. The Ukrainian military has continued to shell the area, preventing specialists from restoring the line. The plant has relied on generators for power for two weeks. On October 6, Ukrainian troops fired artillery at a fire station located 1.2 kilometers from the nuclear facility. Earlier, Yashina told TASS that the Kiev regime was deliberately targeting the Zaporozhye NPP fire station to exacerbate the consequences of its attacks and prevent specialists from quickly responding to fires caused by Ukrainian shelling or other emergencies.