Luis Corvalan's daughter says she would be honored to get Russian passport

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Vivien Corvalan, the daughter of the leader of the Chilean Communists, told TASS in an interview that she would like to obtain Russian citizenship.

"It would be an honor for me to receive a Russian passport. I'm not saying I'll try, but I'd like to. I wouldn’t mind getting Russian citizenship," Vivien Corvalan said.

"Russian culture and traditions make me feel like a part of Russia, a part of Russian culture and traditions. And yes, I feel kind of Russian."

Luis Corvalan was a Chilean politician, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Chile (1958-1989). After the military junta led by General Augusto Pinochet came to power, Luis Corvalan was arrested. The USSR led an international campaign for his release. In 1976, as a result of an agreement between the Soviet and Chilean authorities with the mediation of the United States, Luis Corvalan was exchanged for the Soviet dissident Vladimir Bukovsky and received a political asylum in the Soviet Union. He officially returned to Chile in 1988.