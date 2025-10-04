Anastasia Venza from Moscow Region crowned as Miss Russia 2025

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Anastasia Venza, representing the Moscow Region, has won the Miss Russia 2025 title. The finals took place at the Barvikha Luxury Village concert hall, with 50 young women from across Russia competing, according to a TASS correspondent.

The Vice-Miss Russia 2025 was shared by Alena Lesnyak (Kerch) and Victoria Makarova (Sestroretsk).

Miss Russia is an annual Russian beauty pageant, first held in Paris in 1927. Initially, only Russian emigres participated. In the Soviet Union, the pageant was revived in 1989 under the name Miss USSR. Since then, it has been held annually in Moscow. Since 2016, the competition has been patronized by the Russian Ministry of Culture.

The winner receives a white gold crown, a cash prize, and the chance to represent Russia at international contests. Qualifying rounds are held in all regions of Russia. Applications for participation in the pageant are open to unmarried women aged 18 to 23, inclusive, and at least 173 cm tall.

In 2024, the title of Miss Russia was won by Valentina Alekseeva, who placed among the top 12 contestants at Miss Universe.