Russian national messenger Max surpasses 35 million registered users

KAZAN, September 17. /TASS/. The number of registered users on Russia's Max national messenger has exceeded 35 million people, VK CEO Vladimir Kiriyenko told Kazan Digital Week 2025.

"Since the launch in the summer, we have seen a steady increase in the number of registered users. At the beginning of this week, this figure exceeded 35 million people," he said, adding that the messenger started off with a base of 100,000-200,000 users in June.

According to him, about 15 million calls are made using the messenger every day.

He also said that Max will always be free for Russians. The functions "covered by a premium subscription in other messengers can be implemented for free in Max," said Kiriyenko.